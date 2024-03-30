Manjummel Boys OTT Release Update: Soubin’s Survival Film Not To Premiere On April 5; Here’s New Release Date

Manjummel
Boys
OTT
Release
Update:
Director
Chidambaram's
2024
release
Manjummel
Boys
has
been
one
of
the
most
talked
about
movies
of
the
year.
Starring
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
Balu
Varghese,
Ganapathi
S.
Poduval,
Lal
Jr.,
Deepak
Parambol,
Abhiram
Radhakrishnan,
Arun
Kurian,
Khalid
Rahman,
Chandu
Salimkumar,
Shebin
Benson,
and
Vishnu
Reghu
in
the
lead,
Manjummel
Boys
happens
to
be
a
survival
thriller
which
had
opened
to
rave
reviews
from
the
audience.
To
note,
the
movie
is
based
on
a
true
incident
about
a
group
of
friends
from
Manjummel
who
head
for
a
vacation
to
Kodaikanal.
Given
the
stupendous
success
of
the
film,
fans
have
been
eagerly
waiting
for
the
OTT
release
of
Manjummel
Boys.
Interestingly,
there
were
reports
about
Manjummel
Boys
having
an
OTT
release
on
April
5
this
year.
However,
it
looks
like
these
are
mere
rumours.
Manjummel
Boys
OTT
New
Release
Update
As
per
a
recent
update,
Manjummel
Boys
will
be
releasing
on
OTT
in
May.
The
news
was
shared
film
analyst
AB
George
who
tweeted,
"Clarification
on
the
news
circulating
on
social
media
regarding
the
release
of
'Manjummel
Boys'
on
OTT
platforms:
The
claim
that
#ManjummelBoys
will
be
streaming
from
April
5th
is
false,
according
to
the
producers.
It
is
expected
to
be
released
mostly
in
May
2024".
For
the
uninitiated,
Manjummel
Boys
made
a
collection
of
Rs
116.75
crores
and
has
managed
to
win
millions
of
hearts.
Meanwhile,
director
Chidambaram
has
dropped
hints
about
remaking
Manjummel
Boys
in
other
languages.
He
stated,
"There
will
be
a
bunch
of
boys
like
these
in
every
corner
of
the
world.
Plus,
friendship
and
love
are
very
universal
things.
But
since
Manjummel
Boys
is
based
on
a
real
story,
I
don't
know
how
it
will
be
placed
in
other
settings,
and
if
it
is
entirely
fictional,
I
am
not
sure
if
it
will
gain
as
much
acceptance.
However,
I
am
very
open
to
(the
idea
of)
remakes
and
reinterpretations".
Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 12:28 [IST]