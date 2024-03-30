Manjummel Boys OTT Release Update: Soubin’s Survival Film Not To Premiere On April 5; Here’s New Release Date

Manjummel Boys OTT Release Update: Director Chidambaram's 2024 release Manjummel Boys has been one of the most talked about movies of the year. Starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, Shebin Benson, and Vishnu Reghu in the lead, Manjummel Boys happens to be a survival thriller which had opened to rave reviews from the audience.

To note, the movie is based on a true incident about a group of friends from Manjummel who head for a vacation to Kodaikanal. Given the stupendous success of the film, fans have been eagerly waiting for the OTT release of Manjummel Boys. Interestingly, there were reports about Manjummel Boys having an OTT release on April 5 this year. However, it looks like these are mere rumours.

Manjummel Boys OTT New Release Update

As per a recent update, Manjummel Boys will be releasing on OTT in May. The news was shared film analyst AB George who tweeted, "Clarification on the news circulating on social media regarding the release of 'Manjummel Boys' on OTT platforms: The claim that #ManjummelBoys will be streaming from April 5th is false, according to the producers. It is expected to be released mostly in May 2024".

For the uninitiated, Manjummel Boys made a collection of Rs 116.75 crores and has managed to win millions of hearts.

Meanwhile, director Chidambaram has dropped hints about remaking Manjummel Boys in other languages. He stated, "There will be a bunch of boys like these in every corner of the world. Plus, friendship and love are very universal things. But since Manjummel Boys is based on a real story, I don't know how it will be placed in other settings, and if it is entirely fictional, I am not sure if it will gain as much acceptance. However, I am very open to (the idea of) remakes and reinterpretations".