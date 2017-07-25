 »   »   » Fahadh Faasil-Anwar Rasheed's Trance Starts Rolling

Fahadh Faasil, the super talented actor is all set to join hands with film-maker Anwar Rasheed, once again after the success of Bangalore Days. This time, Fahadh is teaming up with Anwar for his upcoming directorial venture, Trance.

The movie, which is one of the most awaited Malayalam projects of the year, has finally started rolling. The pooja ceremony of Trance was held recently (July 25, 2017) in the presence of the cast and crew members.



Trance, which is scripted by newcomer Vincent Vadakkan, will be majorly filmed at the various locations of Kanyakumari. The team is yet to finalise the female lead of the movie, which will feature director Alphonse Puthren, Vinayakan, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, etc., in the pivotal roles.



Amal Neerad, the renowned cinematographer-turned director is the director of photography of the project. Oscar award winner Resul Pookkutty is handling the sound design. Debutant Jackson Vijayan will compose the songs and background score for the movie.



Reportedly, the team is planning to release Trance by the end of 2017, most probably as a Christmas release. The movie is produced by director Anwar Rasheed himself, for his home banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainment.