 »   »   » IN PIC: Fahadh Faasil Celebrates Birthday With Wife Nazriya Nazim

Fahadh Faasil, the super-talented actor is celebrating his 35th birthday today (August 8). The actor had a simple birthday celebration with wife Nazriya Nazim, on the sets of his highly anticipated upcoming project, Trance.

Along with Nazriya Nazim, her father Nazimudheen, director Anwar Rasheed, and the cast & crew members of Trance attended the birthday celebration. Several celebrities, including Dulquer Salmaan and Sivakarthikeyan, wished Fahadh on his birthday through social media.



Nazriya Nazim wished her hubby on his birthday by posting his unseen childhood picture with mother Roseena Fazil, on her official Facebook page. The super adorable picture has already taken social media by storm and has crossed 39K likes.







The team members of Velaikkaran, the Tamil debut of Fahadh Faasil, wished the actor by releasing a special poster of the movie through social media. Fahadh is appearing as the antagonist in the Jayam Raja movie, which features Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role.



The actor is currently busy with the shooting of the upcoming Anwar Rasheed movie Trance, which is said to be a psychological thriller. Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, the latest release of Fahadh Faasil, is running successfully in the theatres.