 »   »   » Fahadh Faasil's Trance: Biggest Film In The Actor's Career

Fahadh Faasil, the super talented young actor is joining hands with hitmaker Anwar Rasheed, once again. The project, which has been titled as Trance, is reportedly said to be the biggest project in Fahadh's career.

Trance, which is a big budget venture, is made with a whopping budget of 15 Crores. Thus, the movie is all set to emerge as the costliest project in the careers of Fahadh Faasil and director Anwar Rasheed.



The team had recently wrapped up the first schedule shooting of Trance, in Kanyakumari. The second schedule filming in expected to begin immediately after Fahadh Faasil completes the shooting of Venu's Carbon.



Trance, which is scripted by newcomer Vincent Vadakkan, will be majorly filmed at the various locations of Kanyakumari. The team is yet to reveal the female lead of the movie, which features director Alphonse Puthren, Vinayakan, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, etc., in the pivotal roles.



Amal Neerad, the renowned cinematographer-turned director is the director of photography of the project. Oscar award winner Resul Pookkutty is handling the sound design. Debutant Jackson Vijayan will compose the songs and background score for Trance.

