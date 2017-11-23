 »   »   » Jimikki Kammal Is Still A Hot Favourite & It Continues To Conquer New Heights!

Jimikki Kammal song, from the Mohanlal starrer Velipadinte Pusthakam, could easily be awarded the tag of the song of the year, since the records created by this particular song is now second to none.

The song, set to tune by Shaan Rahman and sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan and Renjith Unni, was an instant hit among the masses and within a record time, Jimikki Kammal went on to become the most viewed Malayalam song on YouTube.



Meanwhile, the craze surrounding Jimikki Kammal hasn't settled down yet and it continues to clock in views on YouTube. Now, this blockbuster song has crossed 50 Million views on YouTube, which is indeed a big achievement.



It is for the first time that a Malayalam song is reaching such huge figures on YouTube. Importantly, Jimikki Kammal took just 96 days to touch the 50-Million mark and that shows the huge popularity that the song has enjoyed.



Meanwhile, Vineeth Sreenivasan, who sung the trendsetter song, took to Facebook write a few words on Jimikki Kammal reaching 5 Crore views on YouTube. His post read as..



"5 Cr views for Jimikki Kammal!! 9 years back when Shaan and I did Palavattam, we were surprised by the massive response the song fetched the very next day and the number of views it got which was almost 3500 I think.. back then it was huge for us.. times have changed.. Internet has opened a world of infinite possibilities.. music travels through every nook and corner of the world we are in.."



"We all can be anywhere and anything we aspire to be.. I am keeping my spirits high and dreams intact.. Because in today's world, all of it, is possible.."



No other Malayalam song of the recent times have gained such popularity and acceptance from the audiences. In fact, Jimikki Kammal song even transcended boundaries to cater to non-Malayalam audiences, as well.