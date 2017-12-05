 »   »   » Kavya Madhavan Is The Only Malayalam Actress In This Top 10 List!

Kavya Madhavan is undoubtedly one of the finest actresses that the Malayalam film industry has produced. The popular Malayalam actress, who made her entry to films as a child artist, does enjoy a huge fan base.
It has been quite some time since we saw Kavya Madhavan in films. But still, the actress has been in the limelight for various reasons. Now, the name of Kavya Madhavan has featured in a top 10 list, which has been ruled by dome of the big bollywood celebrities.
The year of 2017 is in its last legs, popular web service proider Yahoo has come up with a list, which features the most searched Indian actresses on the internet from India and interestingly, Kavya Madhavan has also found a place in this big list. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..
At The 9th Position
Reportedly, Kavya Madhavan has been placed at the 9th position in the list of the top 10 most searched female celebrities from India, send out by Yahoo. Importantly, Kavya Madhavn is the only South Indian actress in the list
The Reason
According to the reports, the actress's marriage with Dileep, actor Dileep's arrest for his alleged involvement in the actress attack case and the subsequent events have made her one among the most searched female celebrities from India on the internet.
Kavya Madhavan's Previous Film..
Kavya Madhavan was previously seen in the Malayalam film Pinneyum, directed by Adoor Goapalakrishnan, which released in August 2016. She won accolades for her performance in the film. Later, in November 2016, the actress went on to marry actor Dileep.
Most Searched Indian Celebrity (Female)
The top 10 list is led by popular Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, who is at the top spot. Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Webber were in news when they decided to adopt a baby girl and that made her one among the most searched Indian actresses on the internet.