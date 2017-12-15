 »   »   » IN PICS! Mohanlal's Airport Look Has Gone Viral On Social Media!

Mohanlal and his upcoming film Odiyan have taken over the social media, since the past few days. The much awaited teaser of this Mohanlal starrer was revealed a couple of daysago, and it opened to extremely positive reviews.
The Malayalam film audiences got to witness an all new Mohanlal in it, with the actor having shed more than 18 Kilos for the character Manickan, in the film.
Meanwhile, all of his fans were eager to see him in real in this all new look and now, the latest airport look of Mohanlal, which has the actor in a real toned-down avatar has taken the social media by storm. Keep scrolling down to view the pictures..
PHOTOS COURTESY: FACEBOOK
Amazing Transformation..
Well, these pictures would definitely suggest the dedication and hardwork of Mohanlal. It is quite evident that the actor has lost oodles of weight for the perfection of the character.
Mohanlal Of The 1990s..
Well, these new stills of the actor has definitely taken the audiences back to the 1990s. In these new pictures, the actor looks, slim, trim, smarter, younger and energetic. Definitely, dedication personified.
The Training
Reportedly, Mohanlal underwent an intense training for close to 51 days. Reportedly, the actor had followed a strict diet and these stills show that all the hard work has definitely paid off.