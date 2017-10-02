 »   »   » WOW! Ramaleela Is Going Great Guns At The Kochi Multiplexes!

Ramaleela, the Dileep starrer that hit the theatres on September 29, 2017 is the talk of the M'town. The film, which had hit the theatres as one among the Pooja releases has been doing a phenomenal business at the box office.
The glowing reviews that Ramaleela is receiving has definitely helped the film to maintain the steady upward growth at the box office. Now, going by the initial reports, the family audiences have already lapped up the movie.
Importantly, Dileep's Ramaleela has had an amazing weekend at the Kochi multiplexes, as well. The film, which has already completed its 4 days of run has been doing a stunning business at the multiplexes.
Take a look at the detailed collection report of Ramaleela at the Kochi multiplexes..
A Fantastic Start..!
Ramaleela had a fantastic opening day at the Kochi multiplexes. The film had 21 shows on its opening day and the movie went on to fetch 6.87 Lakhs on day 1 at an occupancy rate of 94.05 %.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
Increased Collections On Day 2
On its second day of release, two more films, Sherlock Toms and Tharangam also joined the race at the box office, but still, Ramaleela was rock steady. The movie fetched 6.92 Lakhs at an occupancy rate of 98.12 %.
An Impressive 3rd Day..!
The film continued its impressive show on its 3rd day as well. The advance booking was stunning and reportedly, the film fetched 6.95 Lakhs at an increased occupancy rate of 98.71 %.
4 Days Collections
The first Sunday was indeed a splendid one for Ramaleela at the Kochi multiplexes. Tickets went sold out like hot cakes and the movie fetched 7.03 Lakhs at an occupancy rate of 99.95 %. Now, Ramaleela has fetched 27.80 Lakhs from its 4 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes.
