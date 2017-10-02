 »   »   » WOW! Ramaleela Is Going Great Guns At The Kochi Multiplexes!

Ramaleela, the Dileep starrer that hit the theatres on September 29, 2017 is the talk of the M'town. The film, which had hit the theatres as one among the Pooja releases has been doing a phenomenal business at the box office.

The glowing reviews that Ramaleela is receiving has definitely helped the film to maintain the steady upward growth at the box office. Now, going by the initial reports, the family audiences have already lapped up the movie.

Importantly, Dileep's Ramaleela has had an amazing weekend at the Kochi multiplexes, as well. The film, which has already completed its 4 days of run has been doing a stunning business at the multiplexes.

Take a look at the detailed collection report of Ramaleela at the Kochi multiplexes..