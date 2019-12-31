    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Will The Mohanlal Starrer Drishyam Get A Sequel? Director Jeethu Joseph Opens Up!

      By Staff
      |

      Mohanlal starrer Drishyam, directed by Jeethu Joseph, ranks among the best works of this decade and the film was indeed a gamechanger for the Malayalam film industry. The film, which emerged as an industry hit at the box office, enjoys a cult fan following. It also turned out to be the Malayalam film to be remade in maximum number of languages. Well, fans have been eager to know whether a sequel to this much-appreciated film is on cards. In a recent interview with Manorama News, director Jeethu Joseph opened up about the same.

      Will The Mohanlal Starrer Drishyam Get A Sequel? Director Jeethu Joseph Opens Up!

      When quizzed about the possibilities for a sequel, he mentioned that it is indeed a complicated question to answer. As everyone knows, a Facebook post penned by a youngster regarding a possible storyline for Drishyam's sequel had gone viral. Jeethu Joseph revealed that he read the story and had liked the same but mentioned that he isn't planning to make a sequel to the movie based on that post. However, he added that the chances for a sequel can't be completely ruled out since the case involving the protagonist of the movie is still progressing. He mentioned that he is looking out for the possibilities for such a sequel even though it won't be that easy since Drishyam had a very complicated backdrop. He also added that if he gets a proper lead to a good storyline by god's grace, he would definitely plan to make a sequel.

      Meanwhile, Jeethu Joseph is teaming up with Mohanlal once again for a movie, titled as Ram. The title poster of the movie was launched recently and reportedly, the film will be a big-budget venture that will be shot in different countries. According to reports, Ram will be an action thriller with a realistic touch. Reportedly, the shoot of the film has already commenced and the makers of the film are planning to release it during the Onam season of 2020.

      Read more about: mohanlal drishyam jeethu joseph
      Story first published: Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 12:42 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 31, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue