      Ayyappanum Koshiyum: Climax Fight Making Video Goes Viral!

      Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon starrer is running successfully all over the releasing centers. As per the reports, the Sachy directorial has already earned the blockbuster status at the box office. Now, the climax fight making video of Ayyappanum Koshiyum which was released recently is going viral on social media.

      Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon, the lead actors are seen shooting the muddy-water fight sequence in the video which was shared on the official Instagram page of the movie. Interestingly, Prithviraj performed a highly risky stunt, by lifting Biju Menon and throwing him into the muddy water in a single take.

      The video, which was shared on the Insta story of the Ayyappanum Koshiyum official page has impressed the netizens and is going viral on social media platforms. The audiences are showering praises over Prithviraj, Biju Menon, and the entire team of the movie for shooting the impressive sequence with complete dedication.

