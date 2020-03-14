Bilal: Goodwill Entertainments To Back The Mammootty-Amal Neerad Project?

Bilal, the upcoming action thriller which is a sequel to 2007-movie Big B, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema currently. The project will mark Mammootty, the megastar's second collaboration with the renowned cinematographer-director Amal Neerad. Reportedly, popular production banner Goodwill Entertainments is backing Mammoott-Amal Neerad duo's Bilal.

Even though the makers have not made it official yet, the latest posts in the official social media pages hint that Goodwill Entertainments is bankrolling the project. If it happens, Bilal will mark the production banner's fourth collaboration with Mammootty, after the huge successes of 2016-released Kasaba, 2018-movie Abrahaminte Santhathikal, and recent blockbuster Shylock.

Also, the Big B sequel will mark director-cinematographer Amal Neerad's first association with Goodwill Entertainments, which has already emerged as one of the leading production banners of the Malayalam film industry. If the reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to make an official announcement about the same, this weekend.