    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bilal: Goodwill Entertainments To Back The Mammootty-Amal Neerad Project?

      By
      |

      Bilal, the upcoming action thriller which is a sequel to 2007-movie Big B, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema currently. The project will mark Mammootty, the megastar's second collaboration with the renowned cinematographer-director Amal Neerad. Reportedly, popular production banner Goodwill Entertainments is backing Mammoott-Amal Neerad duo's Bilal.

      Even though the makers have not made it official yet, the latest posts in the official social media pages hint that Goodwill Entertainments is bankrolling the project. If it happens, Bilal will mark the production banner's fourth collaboration with Mammootty, after the huge successes of 2016-released Kasaba, 2018-movie Abrahaminte Santhathikal, and recent blockbuster Shylock.

      Also, the Big B sequel will mark director-cinematographer Amal Neerad's first association with Goodwill Entertainments, which has already emerged as one of the leading production banners of the Malayalam film industry. If the reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to make an official announcement about the same, this weekend.

      Bilal: Goodwill Entertainments To Back The Mammootty-Amal Neerad Project?

      Read more about: bilal mammootty amal neerad
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X