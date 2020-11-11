Drishyam 2 Might Not Have A Thrilling Climax Like The First Part, Says Jeethu Joseph

The shooting of Drishyam 2, the Mohanlal starring project was wrapped up recently. In a recent interview, director Jeethu Joseph revealed why the audiences should not expect the film to follow the path of the first installment, Drishyam. According to the filmmaker, Drishyam 2 might not have a thrilling climax like the first part.

The director revealed that the ending of the sequel might not create an impact like the ending of Drishyam did, as the Mohanlal starrer will have an emotional climax. Jeethu Joseph urged the audiences to watch Drishyam 2 without any expectations, as it is not a thriller like the first installment. The second part will feature the emotional trauma faced by George Kutty and his family after they conceal their crime. Drishyam 2 will also discuss how the attitude of localities towards the family changed over the years.

The highly anticipated project is once again featuring Mohanlal in the role of Georgekutty. Meena, the senior actress is making a comeback as Georgekutty's wife Rani, while Esther Anil and Ansiba Hassan will once again play the couple's daughters. Siddique and Asha Sarath, the actors who appeared as the antagonist's parents in the first installment, are also a part of the sequel.

Along with the major faces of the original cast, popular actors Saikumar, Murali Gopy, KB Ganesh Kumar, Anjali Nair, and Adam Ayub have been roped in to play the pivotal roles in the Mohanlal starrer. Satheesh Kumar has replaced Sujith Vaassudev, who handled the cinematography of Drishyam, as the DOP of the sequel. Anil Johnson, who composed the music for the first installment, has been retained as the music director. Vinayakan handles the editing. Rajeev Kovilakam is the head of the art department and Linda Jeethu heads the costume department. Drishyam 2 is produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas.

Also Read:

Mohanlal And Meena's Looks In Drishyam 2: Jeethu Joseph Makes A Revelation

Drishyam 2: Mohanlal And Team Wrap Up The Project