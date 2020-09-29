Empuraan Script Is Locked, Confirms Prithviraj Sukumaran & Murali Gopy!

Empuraan, the sequel to the Malayalam film industry's biggest blockbuster Lucifer, is one of the most awaited upcoming projects right now. Interestingly, the script of Empuraan is finally locked. Prithviraj Sukumaran, the director of the project, and scriptwriter Murali Gopy recently confirmed that the script of the Mohanlal starrer is finished.

The actor-director duo made the exciting announcement through their respective social media pages, by sharing a selfie clicked during the script narration. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is all excited about Empuraan, stated that he cannot wait to kickstart the Mohanlal starrer, in his post. Murali Gopy, on the other hand, revealed that he has given a full design brief of Empuraan to his dear director brother.

With my director bro, after i gave him a full design brief of #EMPURAAN ✡️ Posted by Murali Gopy on Tuesday, 29 September 2020

In a recent interview given to a popular media, Murali Gopy had revealed that the sequel of Lucifer will only start rolling by the end of 2021. According to Murali, the project which was originally supposed to go on floors in 2020, was postponed to 2021 due to the busy schedules of director Prithviraj and lead actor Mohanlal.

If the reports are to be believed, several popular actors from the Malayalam, Bollywood, and Tamil, film industries have been considered to play the pivotal roles in Empuraan, along with the original cast. The project is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas.