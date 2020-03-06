Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham In Trouble: Marakkar Family Files A Lawsuit Against The Mohanlal Star

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan project is gearing up to have a grand release this March. However, the latest reports suggest that the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan directorial is in trouble. Reportedly, the Marakkar family has filed a lawsuit again Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, seeking to stop the release of the magnum opus.

According to Mufeeda Arafat Markkar, the petitioner who is a descendant of Kunjali Marakkar, the Priyadarshan directorial is distorting the history. The film is showing the historical character in poor light by dressing up the character in a sikh turban with Lord Ganapathy embossed in it. But according to history, Kunjali Marakkar IV used to wear a Turkish model turban.

Similarly, Kunjali Marakkar IV was a bachelor who dedicated his entire life to the country. But in Markkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the character gets a romance track. The Marakkar family feels that the Priyadarshan film should have stayed true to history, as it falls into the category of historical period drama.

However, Mohanlal and Priyadarshan, the lead actor and director of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham have not responded to the allegations yet. But, Santhosh T Kuruvila, one of the producers of the project has stated that all misconceptions end after the film hits the screens on March 26, Thursday.