Marakkar Box Office 5 Days Worldwide Collection: Mohanlal Starrer To Cross The 40-Crore Mark

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the Mohanlal-starrer helmed by the senior filmmaker Priyadarshan, has been receiving mixed reviews from both the audiences and critics. However, the reviews and social media reactions have not affected the performance of Marakkar at the box office. As per the reports, the Mohanlal starrer is staying steady at the box office, even during the weekdays.

The latest reports from the trade experts suggest that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham might cross the prestigious 40-Crore mark at the worldwide box office, within the first 5 days of its release. As reported earlier, the Mohanlal-starrer has made a total gross collection of Rs. 37.89 Crore at the worldwide box office, on its opening weekend (first 4 days).

Marakkar has made a total gross collection of Rs. 14.84 Crore from the Kerala box office alone, within the first weekend of its release. The Priyadarshan directorial has not succeeded in achieving a great footing at the rest of India box office and earned Rs. 2.75 Crore within the first 4 days. Considering the massive pre-release hype of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, and the star power of Mohanlal, the rest of India's box office figure is not very impressive.

Marakkar Box Office First Weekend (4 Days) Worldwide Collection: The Mohanlal Starrer Stays Strong!

However, the Priyadarshan directorial is performing extremely well at the UAE-GCC box office, when it comes to overseas. Even though Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham has been experiencing major loss at the other important overseas centers including North America, the UAE-GCC collections have compensated for it. The Mohanlal-starrer has made a total gross collection of Rs. 20.3 Crore at the overseas box office, on its opening weekend.

Marakkar Box Office 3 Days Worldwide Collection: Mohanlal's Magnum Opus Continues Its Dream Run!

Considering the mixed reviews and social media trolling, the upcoming days are expected to be not-so-impressive for Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. However, the trade experts suggest that the magnum opus might experience a major rise in the box office collection by the next two weekends, considering the festival season rush.