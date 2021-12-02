Marakkar Twitter Review: Mohanlal-Priyadarshan's Magnum Opus Sets History!

Marakkar
Arabikadalinte
Simham,
the
historical
drama
that
marks
the
reunion
of
Mohanlal
and
director
Priyadarshan,
has
finally
hit
the
theatres.
The
magnum
opus
has
set
a
new
history
by
having
its
first
show
at
12.01
AM,
on
December
2,
Thursday.
The
theatres
across
Kerala
are
now
witnessing
a
never-seen-before
craze
for
the
Marakkar
fans' shows.
As
per
the
latest
updates,
the
theatres
that
are
conducting
Marakkar
Arabikadalinte
Simham
fans
shows
are
witnessing
an
unbelievable
rush,
despite
the
first
show
beginning
at
the
midnight.
Interestingly,
leading
man
Mohanlal
and
director
Priyadarshan
have
confirmed
that
they
are
watching
Marakkar
fans
show
along
with
the
audiences.
In
a
recent
interview,
Mohanlal
revealed
that
he
is
eagerly
waiting
to
witness
the
magic
of
Marakkar
Arabikadalinte
Simham
on
big
screens
with
the
audiences,
even
though
he
has
watched
the
film
during
the
dubbing
session.
Considering
the
current
audience
rush
and
massive
hype
surrounding
the
release.
the
Priyadarshan
starrer
has
all
the
possibility
to
break
all
pre-existing
box
office
records
of
Malayalam
and
South
Indian
film
industries.