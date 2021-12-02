Marakkar Twitter Review: Mohanlal-Priyadarshan's Magnum Opus Sets History!

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the historical drama that marks the reunion of Mohanlal and director Priyadarshan, has finally hit the theatres. The magnum opus has set a new history by having its first show at 12.01 AM, on December 2, Thursday. The theatres across Kerala are now witnessing a never-seen-before craze for the Marakkar fans' shows.

As per the latest updates, the theatres that are conducting Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham fans shows are witnessing an unbelievable rush, despite the first show beginning at the midnight. Interestingly, leading man Mohanlal and director Priyadarshan have confirmed that they are watching Marakkar fans show along with the audiences.

In a recent interview, Mohanlal revealed that he is eagerly waiting to witness the magic of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham on big screens with the audiences, even though he has watched the film during the dubbing session. Considering the current audience rush and massive hype surrounding the release. the Priyadarshan starrer has all the possibility to break all pre-existing box office records of Malayalam and South Indian film industries.