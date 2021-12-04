Marakkar Box Office 2 Days Worldwide Collection: Fails To Beat Mohanlal's Lucifer!

Marakkar
Arabikadalinte
Simham,
the
Mohanlal-starrer
that
hit
the
theatres
on
December
2,
Thursday,
has
made
a
grand
opening
at
the
box
office.
Despite
receiving
mixed
reviews
from
both
the
audiences
and
critics,
Marakkar
is
experiencing
a
heavy
rush
on
all
releasing
centers.
When
the
Priyadarshan
directorial
completed
the
first
2
days
of
its
release,
it
has
been
evident
that
the
social
media
trends
have
not
affected
its
box
office
performance.
According
to
the
latest
updates
from
the
trade
experts,
Marakkar
Arabikadalinte
Simham
had
an
excellent
opening
at
the
worldwide
box
office.
The
magnum
opus
has
emerged
as
the
second
all-time
biggest
opener,
with
its
day
1
collections.
However,
Marakkar
failed
to
beat
the
record
set
by
Lucifer,
the
2019-released
Mohanlal
starrer
directed
by
Prithviraj
Sukumaran.
But,
Marakkar
Arabikadalinte
Simham
succeeded
in
crossing
the
collection
record
set
by
Mohanlal's
mystery
thriller
Odiyan,
and
the
second
position.
Thus,
Mohanlal
has
earned
all
three
positions,
when
it
comes
to
the
Top
3
biggest
openings
of
Malayalam
cinema
at
the
worldwide
box
office.
This
also
proves
why
the
complete
actor
is
called
the
undisputed
king
of
box
office.