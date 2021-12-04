    For Quick Alerts
      Marakkar Box Office 2 Days Worldwide Collection: Fails To Beat Mohanlal's Lucifer!

      Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the Mohanlal-starrer that hit the theatres on December 2, Thursday, has made a grand opening at the box office. Despite receiving mixed reviews from both the audiences and critics, Marakkar is experiencing a heavy rush on all releasing centers. When the Priyadarshan directorial completed the first 2 days of its release, it has been evident that the social media trends have not affected its box office performance.

      According to the latest updates from the trade experts, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham had an excellent opening at the worldwide box office. The magnum opus has emerged as the second all-time biggest opener, with its day 1 collections. However, Marakkar failed to beat the record set by Lucifer, the 2019-released Mohanlal starrer directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

      Marakkar Box Office 2 Days Worldwide Collection: Fails To Beat Mohanlals Lucifer!

      But, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham succeeded in crossing the collection record set by Mohanlal's mystery thriller Odiyan, and the second position. Thus, Mohanlal has earned all three positions, when it comes to the Top 3 biggest openings of Malayalam cinema at the worldwide box office. This also proves why the complete actor is called the undisputed king of box office.

      Story first published: Saturday, December 4, 2021, 11:14 [IST]
