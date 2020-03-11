Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: The Mohanlal Starrer To Get Postponed Due To Coronavirus Scare?

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the historical drama that features Mohanlal in the lead role, is one of the most anticipated upcoming projects of the Malayalam cinema. The Priyadarshan directorial was originally slated to hit the theatres on March 26, Thursday. However, the latest reports suggest that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will not hit the theatres anytime soon.

If the reports are to be believed, the release of the Mohanlal starrer has been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak in Kerala. As reported earlier, the Kerala Government has decided to shut down the movie theatres across the state, due to the rapid increase in the rate of coronavirus infected people.