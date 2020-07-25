Mohanlal Is Back In Kochi: To Be In Home Quarantine For 14 Days!

Mohanlal, the complete actor is finally back in Kochi, after spending over 6 months at his Chennai residence. Reportedly, the senior actor is back in the city to visit his mother Santha Kumari. As per the latest reports, Mohanlal will be in the home quarantine for the next 14 days, as per the lockdown regulations.

The complete actor is spending his quarantine time in the specially arranged room in the Travancore Court court, Kochi. According to the sources, Mohanlal's team had made the necessary arrangement for both the actor and his driver in the hotel, before his arrival. Reportedly, the actor traveled to Kochi from Chennai in his car, to avoid the flight journey.

Mohanlal had recently expressed his deep disappointment over not being able to spend time with his old mother on his 60th birthday, in a recent interview given to a popular media. As per the reports, the Drishyam 2 actor will spend a few days with his mother in Kochi after completing the quarantine period and will later return to Chennai.