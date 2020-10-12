Parvathy Thiruvothu Resigns From AMMA: Demands Idavela Babu To Step Down

Parvathy Thiruvothu has resigned from AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists). The popular actress announced her decision to quit the association with an explosive Facebook post. In her post, Parvathy Thiruvothu stated that she resigned from AMMA, as a protest against general secretary Idavela Babu's insensitive remarks on the abducted actress. She also demanded that Idavela Babu should step down from his post in AMMA.

Read Parvathy Thiruvothu's post here:

"In 2018, when my friends resigned from A.M.M.A, I stayed back thinking at least a few should continue to work within a broken system and help repair it. But after watching A.M.M.A General Secretary speak to Reporter TV's Nikesh Kumar, I have abandoned all hope that anything will ever change within this association. His utterly disgusting and mortifying remark comparing a woman member who had been badly let down by this organisation and consequently left it, to a dead person is beyond correction.

Mr. Babu may believe he just used a metaphor, but it shows his nauseating attitude and I pity him. I am sure that when the media starts discussing this remark, many of his peers will support him. I'm certain about this because of the way they have always dealt with issues pertaining to women.

I would like to resign from A.M.M.A with immediate effect. Moreover, I strongly demand the resignation of Mr.Edavela Babu. I hope other conscientious members will also demand for the same, and I will be keenly watching to see who will come forward. I urge every member to see that it's a hazy bubble of "welfare" that's wrapped around a core of corrupt morals.

Parvathy Thiruvothu".

The actress also lashed out against Idavela Babu on her Instagram story, by sharing the video and news article of Idavela Babu's offensive statements. Shockingly, Parvathy Thiruvothu called the senior actor "the fool, the disgusting, the shameless", in her Insta story. She has also called the actor's association a "club". Parvathy's bold stand is creating quite a stir on social media.

