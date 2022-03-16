Puzhu: The Mammootty Starrer To Release On Sony LIV In April 2022?

Puzhu, the highly anticipated social drama will mark Mammootty's digital debut. As reported earlier, the streaming rights of the project, which is directed by newcomer Ratheena, are bagged by Sony LIV. Now, the latest reports suggest that Puzhu is gearing up for an April 2022 release.

According to the updates, the makers of the Mammootty starrer are keen to release the film by the beginning of April, considering the Vishu and Easter seasons. Earlier, Puzhu was initially planned as a theatrical release and Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films had bagged the distribution rights. But, the team decided to opt for an OTT release for the much-awaited project considering the pandemic situation in the country.

If the reports are to be believed, Puzhu marks Mammootty's comeback to the negative roles after a long gap. The Ratheena directorial, which reportedly deals with a socially-relevant subject, features Parvathy Thiruvothu as the other protagonist. The much-awaited film marks the first onscreen collaboration of Mammootty and Parvathy, who is unarguably one of the finest actresses of contemporary Malayalam cinema.

Puzhu features an extensive star cast including Nedumudi Venu, Indrans, Malavika Menon, and so on essay the supporting roles. The Mammootty starrer is jointly scripted by Unda writer Harshad and Varathan fame writers duo Suhas and Sharfu. Theni Eswar is the DOP. Manu Jagadh is the art director. Vishnu Govind and Sreeshankar handle the sound design. Sameera Saneesh heads the costumes department. Puzhu is bankrolled by Mammootty's close associate S George, under the banner CynCill Celluloid.