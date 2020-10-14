Prithviraj Sukumaran And Suraj Venjaramoodu Team Up Again For Jana Gana Mana!

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu, the talented actor duo who are best known for their impeccable camaraderie, are all set to share the screen once again. Jana Gana Mana, the upcoming Dijo Jose Antony directorial will feature Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. The project started rolling recently in Kochi.

The Dijo Jose Antony directorial will mark yet another onscreen collaboration of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu, after the great success of the 2019-released movie Driving License. The project, which is scripted by the late filmmaker Sachy and directed by Jean Paul Lal aka Jr. Lal, in one of the most loved Malayalam films of recent times.

Coming to Jana Gana Mana, the rumour mills suggest that the movie is a satirical comedy that revolves around the characters played by Prithviraj and Suraj. However, nothing much has been revealed about the characters played by the actor-filmmaker and National award-winner yet.

The shooting of the Dijo Jose Antony project is currently progressing in Kochi, following strict safety protocols. Jana Gana Mana is expected to get an official launch on October 16, 2020, on the occasion of Prithviraj Sukumaran's 38th birthday. The makers are expected to reveal the first look poster and more details on the cast and crew, on the special day.

It is the second feature film outing of director Dijo Jose Antony, who made his feature film debut with the popular movie Queen. The director, who has also proved his mettle as an ad filmmaker, is best known for the Kairali TMT advertisements, featuring the complete actor Mohanlal. Expectations are riding high on Jana Gana Mana, as the project marks Dijo Jose's first collaboration with both Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

