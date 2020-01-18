    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Varane Avashyamund: Nee Vaa En Arumukha Song Video Crosses 1 Million Views On YouTube!

      Nee Vaa En Arumukha, the first video song from the upcoming Dulquer Salmaan movie Varane Avashyamund has crossed 1 million views on YouTube. The news was revealed by lead actor-co-producer Dulquer Salmaan through his official social media pages, recently.

      Varane Avashyamunde First Song Is A Hit | Nee Vaa En Arumukha Song Crosses 1 Million Views

      Story first published: Saturday, January 18, 2020, 23:58 [IST]
