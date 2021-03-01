Drishyam 2 Budget And Final Collection: Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph’s Film Turns Double Blockbuster

Complete Actor Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 has become the latest talk of the town. Ditching theatrical release, the family thriller opted for Amazon Prime Video on February 19. Though its release on the popular OTT platform disappointed many, the film did complete justice to the audience, who were eagerly waiting for the film for 7 long years.

The storyline, breathtaking climax, top-notch performance of actors including Mohanlal, and intriguing music were some of the key factors that led to the awe-inspiring success of the film. Despite stiff competition with other south films including Vishal's Chakra (Tamil), Allari Naresh's Naandhi (Telugu), Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru (Kannada) and many others, Drishyam 2 turned out to be a massive hit. Drishyam 2 is an extraordinary mix of suspense, thriller, emotions and family bonding, which makes the film watchable.

Talking about the film's business, the film made on a budget of Rs 20 crore, has garnered a total collection of Rs 40 crore and a profit of Rs 20 crore with its Amazon Prime release, which is undoubtedly impressive. Reportedly, the digital rights of Drishyam 2 were sold to the OTT platform for Rs 25 crore, while the Satellite rights were bought by Asia Network for a whopping Rs 15 crore. Well, with the massive success and incredible business, the Mohanlal starrer has undoubtedly turned into a double blockbuster.

On a related note, directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 2 is the sequel to his 2013 film Drishyam, which received a widespread positive response from the audience upon its release. The star cast of Drishyam 2 includes Meena, Esther Anil, Ansiba Hassan, Asha Sarath, Siddique, Murali Gopy, Krishna, Sai Kumar, GB Ganesh Kumar, Aneesh G Menon, Kozhikode Narayanan Nair and so on. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under his production company Aashirvad Cinemas, the family thriller has music scored by Anil Johnson and Satheesh Kurup's cinematography.

