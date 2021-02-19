CONFIRMED: Drishyam Franchise Will Continue, Part 3 Is On Cards For The Mohanlal Starrer!

Drishyam 2, the second installment of the Drishyam franchise, has opened to overwhelmingly positive reviews. The Jeethu Joseph directorial has highly impressed both the audiences and critics and has earned the OTT blockbuster status. Interestingly, it has been confirmed that that the Drishyam franchise will continue, and a third part is on cards.

In a recent interview given to a leading Malayalam portal, producer Antony Perumbavoor has confirmed that Drishyam 3 might happen. According to Antony, director Jeethu has already developed an idea for the third part of the franchise. He has also discussed the same with Mohanlal, and the complete actor is equally thrilled about it.

The producer added that the entire team is hopeful that the Drishyam franchise will continue. He also confirmed that the Mohanlal starrer will get remade in all languages, just like the first part. If things go as planned, an official announcement regarding Drishyam 3 will be made very soon.

Drishyam 2, which was released on Amazon Prime Video, has already emerged as the most-loved commercial Malayalam film of recent times. However, a group of audiences and industry members are still disappointed with the fact that the movie skipped the theatrical release. However, producer Antony Perumbavoor revealed the decision had to be made inorder to survive during these tough times.