Kurup’s Brand New Poster Unveiled; Dulquer Salmaan Starrer To Release In 5 Languages!

Malayalam's heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup is undoubtedly one of the highly awaited films of 2021. To celebrate the new year with a special treat for his countless fans and followers, the actor took to his social media handle to unveil the brand new poster of his crime-thriller.

Sharing the poster featuring him and Sobhita Dhulipala, the handsome hunk announced that the film will be releasing in 5 languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

Wishing his fans a great year ahead, Dulquer wrote, "Happy Happy new year to all you lovely people from the entire team of Kurup movie. Releasing across languages and telling the story of India's longest wanted fugitive, this is a movie I am hoping all of you will get to watch in the theatres. Here's to a brighter and more promising 2021. #HappyNewYear #KurupMovie."

Kurup will have Dulquer playing one of the most-wanted criminals Sukumara Kurup. Interestingly, the film marks the talented actor's second collaboration with director Srinath Rajendran, who also helmed DQ's debut film, Second Show. The screenplay for Kurup is written by KS Aravind and Daniell Sayooj Nair, while the music for the film is composed by Sushin Shyam. Backed by Dulquer's home banner Wayfarer Films along with M-Star Entertainments, the film features an ensemble cast including Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko, Sunny Wayne, Shivajith Padmanabhan, Surabhi Lakshmi, P Balachandran and Vijayaraghavan.

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan To Start Shooting For Rosshan Andrrews's COP Drama Soon?

Also Read: Marakkar, One, Kurup & More: Major Malayalam Releases Of 2020 That Were Cancelled Due To COVID-19