Prithviraj Sukumaran-Alphonse Puthren Project Gets A Title; To Start Rolling In September?

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent is all set to join hands with Alphonse Puthren for the first time in his career. The actor-filmmaker confirmed that he is joining hands with the Premam director for the first time, in a recent interview. As per the latest reports, the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Alphonse Puthren project has now got a title.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the highly anticipated project has been titled Gold. As reported earlier, the Alphonse Puthren directorial will also mark the first onscreen collaboration of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara, the lady superstar of South Indian cinema. Ajmal Amir, the popular actor is said to be playing a pivotal role in Gold.

The sources suggest that the Alphonse Puthren directorial will go on floors by the first week of September. Prithviraj Sukumaran is expected to join the shoot after he wraps up his second directorial venture, Bro Daddy. Gold is jointly produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

Alphonse Puthren was originally planning to make a comeback to filmmaking with Paattu, the musical drama that features Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara in the lead roles. However, the highly anticipated project is delayed now, as it demands an extensive shoot which is impossible right now due to the shooting restrictions in Kerala. Reportedly, Paattu will start rolling only after the world comes back to normalcy.

Coming to Prithviraj Sukumaran's career, the actor-filmmaker is planning to wrap up his second directorial venture, the Mohanlal starrer Bro Daddy, in a couple of days. The multi-faceted talent has some highly anticipated projects in his pipeline as an actor, including Theerppu, Kaduva, Kaapa, and others. He is also said to be playing a pivotal role in a much-awaited pan-Indian project, which will start rolling soon.