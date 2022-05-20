12th Man Twitter Review: Did Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph's Film Impress The Audience?

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph's much-awaited project 12th Man is finally released on Disney+ Hotstar. The project, which marked the third collaboration of the celebrated actor-director duo, had garnered attention much before the release with its teaser and trailer. 12th Man marked the fourth collaboration of Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph, after the massive success of the Drishyam franchise and the delayed Ram.

The movie, which is touted to be a mystery thriller, revolves around a group of 11 friends who are having a get-together at a hill station, and a 12th Man named Chandrasekhar (played by Mohanlal) who enters their lives. Director Jeethu Joseph himself has penned the script for the project.

Here's what the audience thinks about 12th Man. Have a look...

#12thManOnDisneyPlusHotstar Its almost 1hr and its going well now. The game portion is an interesting segment. Thriller is on 🤞#Mohanlal #12thMan — What The Fuss (@W_T_F_Channel) May 19, 2022

Along with Mohanlal, 12th Man features an extensive star cast including Unni Mukundan, Saiju Kurup, Nandu, Anusree, Sshivada, Anu Sithara, Rahul Madhav, Chandhunath, Leona Lishoy, Anu Mohan, Aditi Ravi, Chali Pala, and others.