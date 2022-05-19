12th Man Release Date And Time: Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph Film To Stream On Disney+ Hotstar

Mohanlal and Jeeth Joseph, one of the most-loved actor-director duos of contemporary Malayalam cinema have joined hands once again for 12th Man. The movie, which is touted to be a mystery thriller, is slated to get a direct OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar. 12th Man will have its world premiere on May 20, Thursday.

Interestingly, the Jeethu Joseph directorial is hitting the screens ahead of Mohanlal's 62nd birthday, which falls on May 21, Friday. So, it is undoubtedly a double celebration for the fans of Lalettan, who have been eagerly waiting for 12th Man ever since the project was announced. The mystery thriller will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from 12 AM on May 20, 2022.

Director Jeethu Joseph himself has scripted 12th Man, which was planned as an OTT film right from its beginning. The mystery thriller was entirely shot in Idukki, in a short schedule. Earlier in an interview given to a leading online media, the director had spilled beans about the storyline of the Mohanlal starrer. According to Jeethu, the Mohanlal starrer revolves around the get-together of 11 friends and a 12th person who joins them. The movie depicts the unexpected events that happen during the get-togethers, in a time span of 24 hours.