Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam: Mammootty-Lijo Jose Pellissery's Next Is A Special Film, Says Reports

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, the upcoming project marks the first collaboration of megastar Mammootty and celebrated filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery. The unique teaser of Nanpakal Nerathu Maykkam had created quite a stir on social media and raised expectations over the project. Now, the sources close to the Mammootty starrer have revealed that the Lijo Jose Pellissery project is indeed a unique film.

According to the latest reports, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is a simple, realistic film, unlike the director's recent outings. Lijo Jose Pellissery has decided to take a different route with this Mammootty starrer, which revolves around a village on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border and its people. The sources suggest that the movie will not have any violence or foul language like in Lijo Jose's recent films.

From the reports, it is evident that Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is going to be a film that is made for audiences of all age groups. Recently, it was reported that director Lijo Jose Pellissery turned extremely emotional after Mammootty performed a particular scene in front of the camera. The director had to leave the sets for a brief period, as he was overwhelmed with emotions.

Mammootty Finishes Dubbing For CBI 5 The Brain: Teaser To Be Out On THIS Date?

Bheeshma Parvam Box Office Collections: The Mammootty Starrer Crosses 115-Crore Mark!



As reported earlier, Mammootty is playing the role of a Nakulan aka Velan. He is a person who works as a cycle mechanic and garbage man in the daytime and a local thief at the night. He is seen in a unique get-up with a curly hairdo, which is teamed up with a shirt and dhoti. From the get-up, it is evident that the megastar is once again playing the role of a commoner in the film.

The highly anticipated project will also mark the maiden venture of Mammootty's newly launched home banner, Mammootty Kampany. The project is bankrolled by Mammootty Company and director Lijo Jose Pellissery's home banner Amen Movie Monastery. Ramya Pandian, the Tamil actress is playing the female lead in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. Ashokan, the senior actor appears in a key role.