Tillu Square Box Office: Siddhu Jonnalagadd's Film Expecting 100 Crore At BO? Producer Breaks Silence

Tillu
Square
Box
Office
Update:
The
Telugu
film,
Tillu
Square,
directed
by
Mallik
Ram
and
produced
by
Suryadevara
Naga
Vamsi
under
the
banner
of
Sithara
Entertainments
and
Fortune
Four
Cinemas,
finally
got
released
in
theatres
today
(March
29).
Starring
Siddhu
Jonnalagadd
and
Anupama
Parameswaran
in
the
lead
roles,
It
is
the
sequel
to
the
2022
romantic
crime
comedy
DJ
Tillu.
Amid
a
huge
buzz
and
expectations,
Tillu
Square
made
its
theatrical
debut
today
(March
29)
and
as
anticipated,
the
film
has
been
getting
a
favourable
response
everywhere.
The
makers
too
are
happy
with
the
response
so
far.
TILLU
SQUARE
MAKERS
HOPING
FOR
ENTRY
IN
100
CRORE
CLUB
Basking
in
the
appreciation
for
Tillu
Square,
the
film's
producer
Naga
Vamsi
shared
his
excitement
on
the
love
and
appreciation
pouring
in
for
the
whole
team.
During
a
recent
media
interaction
meet,
he
revealed
that
they
are
expecting
a
collection
of
over
Rs
100
crore
for
the
film.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
A
post
revealing
the
same
has
gone
viral
on
X
(earlier
known
as
Twitter).
It
reads,
"Looking
at
the
current
trend
&
summer
season,
we
are
expecting
100
cr
collection
for
our
#TilluSquare
-
Producer
@vamsi84
in
a
media
interaction
meet.
#BlockbusterTilluSquare"
Take
a
look
at
the
post
here:
TILLU
SQUARE
BOX
OFFICE
COLLECTION
DAY
1
UPDATE
The
advance
booking
figures
provided
a
glimpse
into
the
anticipation
among
fans
and
moviegoers
for
Tillu
Square.
Despite
being
a
regional
film
without
established
stars
it
successfully
sold
over
231,015
tickets
across
2,596
shows,
generating
a
gross
income
of
Rs
34,785,658.
As
per
the
Sacnilk
website,
the
first-day
earnings
of
Tillu
Square
are
expected
to
be
around
Rs
5.05
crore
(approximately)
across
India.
Additionally,
the
opening
day
gross
in
the
USA
is
also
remarkable.
However,
these
are
just
early
estimates
and
the
official
figures
will
be
unveiled
by
the
makers
tomorrow
(March
30).
Have
you
watched
Tillu
Square?
If
yes,
do
share
your
reviews
in
the
comments
section
below.