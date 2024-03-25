Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination: Here’s How Much Suresh Menon Earned Post His Eviction From Mohanlal’s Show

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Suresh
Menon
Fees:Mohanlal's
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6,
which
has
been
the
talk
of
the
town
ever
since
it
was
announced,
has
come
up
with
new
surprises
for
the
contestants
and
audience.
From
the
new
theme
to
the
entry
of
the
commoners,
the
popular
reality
show
is
leaving
no
stone
unturned
to
keep
the
audience
hooked.
And
while
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
witnessed
its
second
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
with
Mohanlal
it
came
with
a
game
changing
twist.
After
all,
the
show
had
a
double
elimination
recently.
To
note,
Nishana
was
eliminated
on
Saturday
after
receiving
the
least
number
of
votes
followed
by
Suresh
Menon's
elimination
on
Sunday.
His
elimination
came
as
a
shock
for
everyone
as
he
was
among
the
most
talked
about
contestants
on
the
show.
And
while
he
has
been
evicted,
there
have
been
reports
about
how
much
Suresh
earned
for
his
stint
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
According
to
a
report
by
Big
Boss
Mallu,
Suresh
Menon
charged
Rs
45
thousand
per
week
for
participating
in
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
And
while
he
was
there
in
the
show
for
two
weeks,
his
total
income
from
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
reportedly
turns
out
to
be
Rs
90
thousand.
Meanwhile,
it
is
reported
that
after
Nishana
and
Suresh,
Asi
Rocky
will
be
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
for
violating
the
rules
of
the
show.
It
is
reported
that
Rocky
got
into
a
physical
fight
with
Sijo
John.
It
is
reported
that
Rocky
and
Sijo
were
seen
having
a
heated
argument
and
while
Sijo
was
apparently
touching
him,
Rocky
warned
him
against
doing
so.
Later
Rocky
lost
his
cool
and
raised
a
fit
towards
Sijo's
chin
which
left
everyone
in
the
house
shocked.
While
there
are
speculations
that
Rocky
will
be
evicted
post
the
physical
assault,
no
official
confirmation
has
been
made
in
this
regard.
Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2024, 15:41 [IST]