Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Here’s How Much Asi Rocky Earned After Getting Eliminated From Mohanlal’s Show

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Asi
Rocky
Fees:
Mohanlal's
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
creating
a
massive
buzz
since
day
one.
The
new
season
of
the
popular
reality
show
has
been
synonymous
to
fights,
arguments
and
controversies
since
the
beginning.
Interestingly,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
raised
the
eyebrows
lately
when
two
of
the
contestants
got
into
an
ugly
tiff.
We
are
talking
about
Asi
Rocky
and
Sijo
John
whose
recent
tiff
left
everyone
shocked.
It
was
reported
that
Rocky
had
physically
assaulted
Sijo
during
the
argument
following
which
the
former
was
kicked
out
of
the
house.
Yes!
You
read
it
right.
Rocky,
who
was
earlier
warned
by
host
Mohanlal
over
his
aggression,
evicted
from
the
game.
And
while
Rocky
is
out
of
the
house,
there
have
been
speculations
about
how
much
he
earned
for
his
stint
in
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Big
Boss
Mallu,
Rocky
charged
Rs
35
thousand
per
week
for
the
show.
And
while
he
was
in
the
show
for
two
weeks,
Rocky's
total
income
from
the
show
turns
out
to
be
Rs
70
thousand.
Meanwhile,
the
media
reports
also
suggested
that
Sijo
John
is
also
likely
to
leave
the
house
post
his
ugly
fight
with
Rocky.
Reportedly,
Sijo's
hit
was
badly
hurt
in
the
fight
and
it
is
reported
that
he
is
likely
to
step
out
for
the
treatment
for
the
same.
While
there
are
speculations
about
the
number
of
days
Sijo
will
be
on
rest,
it
has
left
people
wondering
if
he
will
be
making
a
comeback
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
anytime
soon.
Well,
while
Sijo's
exit
hasn't
been
confirmed
officially,
his
exit
will
certainly
be
a
game
changer.
On
the
other
hand,
eight
contestants
have
been
nominated
for
elimination
this
week
including
Norah
Muskaan,
Ansiba,
Sreerekha,
Janmooni,
Yamuna
Rani,
Jasmine
Jaffar,
Gabri
Jose
and
Arjun.
Who
do
you
think
will
be
getting
evicted
this
week
from
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6?
Story first published: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 18:06 [IST]