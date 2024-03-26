Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Here’s How Much Asi Rocky Earned After Getting Eliminated From Mohanlal’s Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Asi Rocky Fees: Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been creating a massive buzz since day one. The new season of the popular reality show has been synonymous to fights, arguments and controversies since the beginning. Interestingly, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 raised the eyebrows lately when two of the contestants got into an ugly tiff.

We are talking about Asi Rocky and Sijo John whose recent tiff left everyone shocked. It was reported that Rocky had physically assaulted Sijo during the argument following which the former was kicked out of the house. Yes! You read it right. Rocky, who was earlier warned by host Mohanlal over his aggression, evicted from the game.

And while Rocky is out of the house, there have been speculations about how much he earned for his stint in Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. According to a report published in Big Boss Mallu, Rocky charged Rs 35 thousand per week for the show. And while he was in the show for two weeks, Rocky's total income from the show turns out to be Rs 70 thousand.

Meanwhile, the media reports also suggested that Sijo John is also likely to leave the house post his ugly fight with Rocky. Reportedly, Sijo's hit was badly hurt in the fight and it is reported that he is likely to step out for the treatment for the same. While there are speculations about the number of days Sijo will be on rest, it has left people wondering if he will be making a comeback on Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 anytime soon. Well, while Sijo's exit hasn't been confirmed officially, his exit will certainly be a game changer.

On the other hand, eight contestants have been nominated for elimination this week including Norah Muskaan, Ansiba, Sreerekha, Janmooni, Yamuna Rani, Jasmine Jaffar, Gabri Jose and Arjun. Who do you think will be getting evicted this week from Bigg Boss Malayalam 6?