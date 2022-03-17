Salute Movie Review: Dulquer Salmaan's Cop Drama Is Worth A Watch

Salute, the highly anticipated Dulquer Salmaan starrer is finally released on Sony LIV. The cop drama marks the actor-producer's first collaboration with the renowned filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and writer duo Bobby-Sanjay. Salute, which is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films, also marks the Malayalam debut of Bollywood actress Diana Penty.

Did the Dulquer Salmaan-Rosshan Andrrews project live up to expectations? Read Salute movie review here...

Plot

Aravind Karunakaran (Dulquer Salmaan) is an intelligent police officer who goes on a long leave following some unforeseen incidents. However, being away from his uniform doesn't stop Aravind's investigation. How the investigation changes his professional and personal life forms the crux of Salute.

About The Film

To the unversed, Salute was originally slated to hit the big screens on January 14, 2022. But the theatrical release of the movie was cancelled at the last minute due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. Later, the makers decided to opt for an OTT release.

Diana Penty, the popular Bollywood actress is appearing as the female lead opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Salute. The movie features an extensive star cast including Manoj K Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Saniya Iyappan, and Alencier Ley Lopez play the other pivotal roles. Jakes Bejoy has composed the songs and original score for the Rosshan Andrrews directorial. Aslam K Purayil is the director of photography. Cyril Kuruvilla handles the production design.