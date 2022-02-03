Akshaya Naik Of Sundara Manamadhe Bharli Says She Rejected Many Shows As They Were Insulting Obese People

Akshaya Naik, who is currently playing the lead role in the Colors Marathi show Sundara Manamadhe Bharli, revealed that she had rejected many shows because they were insulting obese people. For the unversed, Akshaya has been catching everyone's attention with her strong and confident portrayal of Latika in the Colors Marathi show. Sundara Manamadhe Bharli gives a strong social message about several issues, including women empowerment.

Coming back to Akshaya Naik, the actress revealed that she was offered many shows before Sundara Manamadhe Bharli, but never wanted to spread a negative message amongst the viewers with her work. She told Times of India, "A very few know that I did a Hindi TV show along with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and that was Mere Rang Mein Rangne Vali. I played a pivotal role in the show. Then I stepped into Marathi TV with Sundara Manamadhe Bharli. Actually, I got many offers before Sundara but I clearly rejected them because somewhere I thought those concepts were insulting obese people. And I would never want to spread a negative message to the audience with my work. I am blessed that after a gap of many years, not just because I got to play a lead role but somewhere I felt that I could spread positivity with the role."

Akshaya Naik also gave an important message to people conscious about their size and asked them to stay positive and calm. She added, "I will tell everyone that your body shape and size just portray you physically but it is not a reflection of your persona. There are many who are dealing with depression because people make fun of their size and shape. They are fighting a battle and I can only spread some positive vibes to them with my role of Latika."

Talking about Sundara Manamadhe Bharli, the show also stars Sameer Paranjape, Pooja Purandare, Prakash Dhotre, Gauri Kiran, Umesh Damle, Poonam Chaudhari-Patil, Pranav Prabhakar, Hrishikesh Shelar and others in key roles. Produced by Manava Naik, the show is being written by Madhugandha Kulkarni.