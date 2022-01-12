Director Rajesh Pinjani Passes Away; Namrata Sambherao And Jaywant Wadkar Pen Heartfelt Posts

Popular Marathi director Rajesh Pinjani passed away on January 4, 2021, due to a heart attack at his residence in Pune. He was known for directing the National-award winning Marathi film, Baboo Band Baaja. His sudden demise has indeed left his fans and close friends from the industry heartbroken.

Namrata Sambherao, who played a pivotal role in Rajesh's film Baboo Band Baaja, mourned his demise on Instagram. She shared a picture with him and thanked the late director for giving her an opportunity to work with him in the national-award-winning film. The Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra fame wrote, "विश्वास नाही बसत @rajesh.pinjani सर तुम्ही मला आपल्या नॅशनल अवॉर्ड विनिंग बाबू बँड बाजा फिल्म मध्ये महत्वाची भूमिका दिलीत,तुमचा हसरा चेहरा कायम लक्षात राहील, खुप काम करायचं होतं एकत्र, आपली भेट पण राहिली............Rest in peace..."

Moreover, veteran actor Jaywant Wadkar tweeted, "A tragic incidence that National Award Winning Director, Respected Rajesh Pinjani is not with us due to acute myocardial infarction (Heart Attack). With a heavy heart, RIP." Apart from them, many Marathi celebs mourned Rajesh Pinjani's demise.

Talking about his national-award winning film, Baboo Band Baaja, the film starred Milind Shinde, Mitali Jagtap and Vivek Chabukswar in the lead roles. The film is based on the daily struggles of common men like the band musicians, which is portrayed in a simple yet effective and emotional manner. His demise is indeed a big loss for the Marathi cinema.

May his soul rest in peace!