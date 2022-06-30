Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Tops The Chart; Rang Majha Vegla Out Of Top 3

Marathi
TV
industry
has
become
a
new
spot
where
you
will
find
various
content-driven
shows.
Right
from
Star
Pravah
to
Sony
Marathi,
all
Marathi
entertainment
channels
have
been
winning
millions
of
hearts,
all
thanks
to
their
shows.
Not
only
on
TV,
but
some
Marathi
shows
are
also
entertaining
audiences
on
several
OTT
platforms.
Amidst
all,
the
online
TRP
of
Week
25
are
out,
and
one
could
witness
a
major
change
in
the
list.
Let's
have
a
look-
Top
3
Marathi
Shows
Online
Madhurani
Prabhulkar,
Milind
Gawli
and
Rupali
Bhosle-starrer
Aai
Kuthe
Kaay
Karte
tops
the
list
with
42.3
ratings.
Sukh
Mhanje
Nakki
Kay
Asta
and
Thipkyanchi
Rangoli
are
on
number
2
and
3
by
earning
40.2
and
38.6
ratings,
respectively.
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath
And
Rang
Majha
Vegla
Shreyas
Talpade
and
Prarthana
Behere's
show
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath
is
on
number
4
with
35.6
ratings.
Shockingly,
Rang
Majha
Vegla
slips
to
the
fifth
position
by
earning
34.2
ratings.
Man
Udu
Udu
Zhala
And
Swabhimaan
Man
Udu
Udu
Zhala
and
Swabhimaan-
Shodh
Astitvacha
are
on
sixth
and
seventh
positions
by
minting
33.1
and
32.9
ratings
respectively.
Phulala
Sugandh
Maticha,
Lagnachi
Bedi
And
Tujhech
Mi
Geet
Gaat
Aahe
Phulala
Sugandh
Maticha
is
on
number
8
with
30.3
ratings.
Lagnachi
Bedi
and
Tujhech
Mi
Geet
Gaat
Aahe
are
on
number
9
and
10
with
29.8
and
28.6
ratings
respectively.