Mi Honaar Superstar Judge Ankush Chaudhari: I Never Imagined Myself As A Judge

Marathi actor Ankush Chaudhari is all set to make his comeback on small-screen as a judge with Star Pravah's upcoming dance-reality show, Mi Honaar Superstar. Apart from the actor, ace choreographers Kriti Mahesh and Vaibhav Ghuge will be seen as the captains of the show. Ankush is very excited to judge the dance show as he has never done it before in his life.

Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Ankush Chaudhari said, "I am going to enjoy the responsibility. I love to dance. I am going to sit on the judge's chair for the first time. Along with me, renowned choreographers Captain Kriti and Captain Vaibhav are with me. The captains will help the contestants to improve their technicalities, and I will judge them by seeing their overall performance. I am so excited. I feel I will not judge the show, but I will help them to perform better."

For the unversed, the programming head of Mi Honaar Superstar, Satish Rajwade requested Ankush Chaudhari to judge the show. "I never imagined myself as a judge, so I asked for some time," the Double Seat actor said. After his request, Ankush sat and gave a thought about out. He wanted to learn something from the participants, hence, he said 'Yes' to the show.

While speaking about judging the participants, Ankush Chaudhari said, "I have not decided anything in prior that how I am going to give comments on the performances. But one thing is sure that I am going to be very spontaneous. I will observe everything and share my comments. Also, I feel audiences have been watching my films for many years, and now I can give comments and tips to contestants from the viewer's point of view."

Talking about Mi Honaar Superstar, the show is starting on August 21, 2021, on Star Pravah. It will be telecast on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm. The promos of the show are already going viral on social, and fans can't wait to see Ankush's judging and outstanding performances.