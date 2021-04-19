    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      National-Award Winning Filmmaker Sumitra Bhave Passes Away At 78

      By
      |

      Popular Marathi director and writer Sumitra Bhave passed away today (April 19, 2021) in Pune, due to age-related ailments. She was 78. The Kaasav director had been admitted to a private hospital for a while.

      National-Award Winning Filmmaker Sumitra Bhave Passes Away At 78

      Sumitra Bhave was a part of several award-winning films like Kaasav, Samhita, Astu, Welcome Home, Vaastupurush, Dahavi Fa, Devrai and so on. Sumitra and and director Sunil Sukthankar are considered as the greatest contributors in changing the landscape of Marathi cinema. Their latest collaboration Kaasav received the Golden Lotus Award (Swarna Kamal) National Film Award for Best Feature Film at the 64th National Film Awards.

      Notably, Sumitra Bhave had also lent her voice as a narrator to Chaitanya Tamhane's last outing The Disciple, which was executively produced by Gravity director Alfonso Cuaron. Apart from being a filmmaker and writer, Sumitra was also a social activist. Her demise is indeed a big loss to the Indian Film Industry.

      May her soul rest in peace!

      Also Read : Chaitanya Tamhane's Venice Winner, The Disciple To Release On Netflix

      Also Read : Jacqueline Fernandez Supports Marathi Film The Disciple's Venice International Film Festival Entry

      Story first published: Monday, April 19, 2021, 10:41 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 19, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X