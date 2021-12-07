Prasad Oak And Sonali Kulkarni Start Shooting For Their Next Ticha Shahar Hona; See BTS Pictures

Prasad Oak and Sonali Kulkarni kickstarted shooting for their upcoming film, Ticha Shahar Hona on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas aka Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's 65th death anniversary (December 6, 2021). The actor-director shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of the film on his Instagram handle.

In the caption, Prasad Oak sought blessings from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and gave tribute to the father of Indian constitution. He wrote, "एक स्वप्न पाहिलं आम्ही सगळ्यांनी.. समतेचं...ते सत्यात उतरवू शकू याची ताकद देणाऱ्या महामानवाला अभिवादन करत आमच्या पहिल्या चित्रपटाचं नाव जाहीर करत आहोत.. आशीर्वाद असू द्या..! जय भीम! तिचं शहर होणं... #तिचंशहरहोणं #tichashaharhona #newfilm #marathifilm #cinema #marathicinema #comingsoon."

In the above picture, Prasad Oak, Sonali Kulkarni and a child artist can be sitting at the dining table and having dinner. Looks like they are having an intense discussion, while Prasad is trying to light up the moment. On the other hand, Sonali Kulkarni also shared yet another BTS picture on Instagram, in which she is standing behind the camera along with the crew. She also wrote the same caption.

Fans Heap Praise On Prasad Oak's Next Chandramukhi's Teaser; See Comments

Amazon Prime Video Releases Its First Marathi Direct-To-Service Film Picasso Today!

Directed by Rasika Agashe, Ticha Shahar Hona also features Hemangi Kavi, Chhaya Kadam, Omkar Govardhan and Sagar Deshmukh in key roles. Talking about Prasad Oak, the actor was last seen in the Sameer Vidwans multi-starrer, Dhurala. His upcoming directorial ventures are Bhadrakali and Chandramukhi. On the other hand, Sonali Kulkarni made a cameo appearance in Farhan Akhtar-starrer Toofaan. She was last seen in the Marathi film, Pension.