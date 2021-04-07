Siddharth Chandekar, Sonalee Kulkarni Starrer Jhimma Gets Postponed; Hemant Dhome Shares Special Video

Hemant Dhome's directorial venture Jhimma was scheduled to release on April 23, 2021 in theatres. However, due to the weekend lockdown and closing of theatres in Maharashtra, the makers of the film have decided to postpone its release. For the unversed, the director had also released the teaser of Jhimma, which stars Siddharth Chandekar, Sonalee Kulkarni, Sayali Sanjeev, Mrunmayee Godbole, Kshiti Jog, Suhas Joshi, Nirmiti Sawant and Suchitra Bandekar in key roles.

Hemant Dhome recently shared a special video, in which the star cast including the director said that they postponed the release of Jhimma due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Maharashtra. They asked people to stay safe and follow all the guidelines set by the Maharashtra government.

The Jhimma director captioned the video as, "JHIMMA - COMING SOON!!! झिम्मा चा प्रवास सुरु झाला, तुमचा भरघोस प्रतिसाद मिळाला... हा प्रवास थिएटर पर्यंत रंगत जाणार अस वाटत असतानाच पुन्हा एकदा आपण सारेच कोरोनाच्या विळख्यात अडकलो... आता वेळ आली आहे एकमेकांची काळजी घेण्याची... कोरोनासोबत दोन हात करण्याची... सगळं काही सुरळीत झाल्यावर पुन्हा नव्या जोमाने, आनंदाचा खेळ म्हणजेच झिम्मा खेळुया! सरकारने दिलेल्या आदेशांचे पालन करून आपली आणि आपल्या कुटुंबाची काळजी घेऊया... लवकरच भेटूया, 'चित्रपटगृहातच!' #Jhimma #झिम्मा #Comingsoon #InCinemas #Covid19 #CoronaUpdate #Lockdown2021." (sic)

Watch the video here

In the caption, Hemant asked everyone to take care and get ready to fight Coronavirus by maintaining social distancing. He confirmed that he will release the film in theatres only. Notably, Jhimma is the second Marathi film to be pushed back after Jitendra Joshi's Godavari. And now, after this announcement, fans are waiting for the new release date of the Marathi multi-starrer.

