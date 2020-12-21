Ariana Grande Announces Engagement With Quarantine Partner Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has announced her engagement with real estate agent Dalton Gomez. While no other statement was shared by the singer, her family members quickly took to social media platforms and welcomed Dalton to the family. A few hours ago, Ariana Grande took to her Instagram account and shared several romantic pictures with Dalton and a close up of the engagement ring, studded with a diamond and a pearl. She captioned the post "forever n then some."

Meanwhile, Grande's mother Joan Grande tweeted, "I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here's to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo." Ariana's brother Frankie Jonas commented on her announcement post and wrote, "I am so happy for you both and so excited to (officially) welcome Dalton into the family! YAY! This is just the beginning of a long-lasting life filled with laughter & love. Ugh. I love you both! HAPPY ENGAGEMENT!"

Notably, Ariana broke off her last engagement two years ago with Pete Davidson after dating for a year. On the other hand, she and Dalton started dating earlier this year in January 2020, as per TMZ reports. Other reports also revealed that the two had quarantined together during the Coronavirus pandemic all year.

Talking about their engagement, a source told People, "They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled."

More congratulatory comments flooded the post within minutes. Grande's manager Scooter Braun wrote, "Congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari, we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton, you are a lucky man." Hailey Bieber left a comment saying, "YAYYYYYY!!!! So happy for you guys!!"

Fellow singer and songwriter Demi Lovato commented, "This ring is everything!!!! I love you." Reality TV star Kim Kardashian added, "Sooo happy for u guys!!! Love you," and actress Millie Bobby Brown wrote, "Oh my godddd... love u!! you deserve eternal happiness."

The post was also liked by other celebs around the world like Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Courteney Cox, Bella Hadid, Khloe Kardashian and Sabrina Carpenter.

