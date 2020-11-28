Jonas Brothers Accused Of Bullying By Black Woman; Says Was Bullied ‘By A Band Of Lip-Syncing Siblings'

Jonas Brothers- Kevin, Joe and Nick - have been accused of bullying a black woman. A report in aceshowbiz.com, stated that a black woman named Garron has claimed that the musician siblings were mean to her.

Garron, whose profile mentions that she is an editor at The Onion and a stand-up comedian, posted a string of tweets recalling being bullied by the celebrity brothers when they took part in a Thanksgiving Day parade. She wrote, "Happy thanksgiving one time I was on a float in the Macy's day parade with the Jonas Brothers and they were mean to me xo."

She also shared a hazy picture with the Jonas Brothers while on the float. The photo, however, is unclear and cannot confirm if the singers are in the picture. And the pics seems to be taken before the band split in 2013. "I am this blur it was raining and I was being bullied by a band of lip syncing siblings, all in all a great experience," she wrote as the caption.

Garron has not shared details about the alleged incident but fans were quick to defend the band. A user shared a sarcastic tweet and wrote, "My dad hates the Jonas Brothers because he used to work in a hotel restaurant and Joe Jonas sent his food back 4 times."

However, Jonas Brothers have not responded to Garron's complaint yet. The band- Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas got back together a year ago with the music video Sucker, which also starred their wives. The song became an instant hit and was followed with several releases like 'What A Man Gotta Do' and 'Like It's Christmas'. Jonas Brothers also released a holiday-themed song titled 'I Need You Christmas'.

