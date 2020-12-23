Jonas Brothers, BTS, Shawn Mendes Released The Best Christmas Songs Of 2020

The Christmas season is known for hot chocolate, secret Santa, family gathering together for celebrations and presents. However, due to the new surge of cases and stringent rules, the pandemic is taking out the cheer of the Holiday season. Whether celebrating with family or alone, these 2020 song releases will defiantly bring back the holiday spirit in you.

Here are some of the best Christmas holiday songs of 2020:

'Dynamite (Holiday remix)'

BTS released a special rendition of their hitmaker 'Dynamite' as an early Christmas present for the ARMY. The K-pop boy band dropped the remix earlier this month, with a holiday-themed music video. The single performance by the band (minus Suga, who was recovering from shoulder surgery) was released as part of their recent album BE.

'Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas'

Led by Dolly Parton, the track 'Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas' also features Michael Bublé. The release marked Dolly's first Christmas album in 30 years. The entire album also features some exciting collaborations including Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, and Willie Nelson. 'Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas' also has a cheeky, animated, holiday-themed video. Animated avatars of Michael and Dolly can be seen singing together at the Holly Dolly's Ski Resort.

'The Christmas Song'

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been the talk of the town since their last single 'Senorita'. After making headlines with their quarantine videos and pictures together, they also came together to spread some holiday cheer. Featured on Mendes' Wonder Deluxe album, 'The Christmas Song' is a new rendition featuring Camila. The music video shows the duo doing adorable couple things around their house with their pet dog Tarzan.

'How Could This Be Christmas'

Actor and singer Mandy Moore released an original single 'How Could This Be Christmas' along with a new rendition of 'It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year'. The song talks about missing family members and loved ones during the holiday season, due to the pandemic. The song co-written by husband Taylor Goldsmith, also aims at recognising the need to celebrate the people around you.

'I Need You Christmas'

The Jonas Brothers are known to release a Christmas song every year. The boy band released a special holiday release this year titled, 'I Need You Christmas' with a heartwarming video featuring clips of their childhood Christmas mornings, and pictures of recent celebrations with the family.

