K-Pop Girl Band Blackpink To Release First Full-Length Album In October
K-pop girl group Blackpink is all set to drop its first full studio album in October 2020. The group's official social media accounts shared the news with fans on Tuesday, July 28.
Blackpink's management YG Entertainment posted an album teaser poster titled The Album, on its official blog. The Album cover has a pink tiara in the middle and the date "2020.10.02" at the bottom. Fans, also known as Blinks, are excited to see that the foursome is finally releasing a full-length album, since its debut in 2016.
A YG Entertainment spokesperson said, "In 2020, Blackpink will target the global music market on the back of systemic and thorough plans. For a bigger expansion of Blackpink, our global project in cooperation with Universal Music Group is going on smoothly."
Blackpink's First Album Cover
With the new popularity the K-pop group has found outside, it will be represented by Universal Music Group, the US company under a 2018 deal with Interscope, a record label. Earlier last month, Blackpink released ‘How You Like That' on June 26 as the first pre-release single from the studio album. Reportedly, the song broke all records as it earned 86.3 million views on its arrival, and later landed at no.33 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart last month. It also debuted at 20th on the British official singles chart.
Blackpink Is One Of The Most Known K-Pop Girl Bands Across Globe
According to Guinness World Records, Blackpink also holds the records for the most followed female group on Spotify and music group with the most subscribers on YouTube, leaving One Direction behind.
The Album Will Release On October 2
The group will also release a second single, possibly next month before the album releases in October. According to reports, the second single will also feature a surprise artist.
