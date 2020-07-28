    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      K-Pop Girl Band Blackpink To Release First Full-Length Album In October

      By
      |

      K-pop girl group Blackpink is all set to drop its first full studio album in October 2020. The group's official social media accounts shared the news with fans on Tuesday, July 28.

      K-Pop Girl Band Blackpink To Release First Full-Length Album In October

      Blackpink's management YG Entertainment posted an album teaser poster titled The Album, on its official blog. The Album cover has a pink tiara in the middle and the date "2020.10.02" at the bottom. Fans, also known as Blinks, are excited to see that the foursome is finally releasing a full-length album, since its debut in 2016.

      A YG Entertainment spokesperson said, "In 2020, Blackpink will target the global music market on the back of systemic and thorough plans. For a bigger expansion of Blackpink, our global project in cooperation with Universal Music Group is going on smoothly."

      Blackpink's First Album Cover

      Blackpink's First Album Cover

      With the new popularity the K-pop group has found outside, it will be represented by Universal Music Group, the US company under a 2018 deal with Interscope, a record label. Earlier last month, Blackpink released ‘How You Like That' on June 26 as the first pre-release single from the studio album. Reportedly, the song broke all records as it earned 86.3 million views on its arrival, and later landed at no.33 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart last month. It also debuted at 20th on the British official singles chart.

      Blackpink Is One Of The Most Known K-Pop Girl Bands Across Globe

      Blackpink Is One Of The Most Known K-Pop Girl Bands Across Globe

      According to Guinness World Records, Blackpink also holds the records for the most followed female group on Spotify and music group with the most subscribers on YouTube, leaving One Direction behind.

      The Album Will Release On October 2

      The Album Will Release On October 2

      The group will also release a second single, possibly next month before the album releases in October. According to reports, the second single will also feature a surprise artist.

      EXO-SC Release First MV 'Telephone' From Comeback Album 1 Billion Views

      K-Pop Stans Drown Out Racist Posts By Taking Over #WhiteLivesMatter On Twitter And Instagram

      Read more about: blackpink k pop exo bts
      Story first published: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 13:12 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 28, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X