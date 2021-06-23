Britney Spears Will Address Court In Guardianship Battle Against Father Jamie Spears

Britney Spears who is under a controversial legal guardianship since 2008, is scheduled to address a Los Angeles court on Wednesday (June 23) regarding the battle over her father's control of her affairs.

For the unversed, the 39-year-old star's finances and personal life has been managed by her father, Jamie Spears since her very public breakdown more than a decade ago. The guardianship that has lasted for more than a decade, also led fans to rally together and launch the "FreeBritney" online campaign.

The singer who refused to returned to the stage in 2019, rarely addressed her personal life publicly. Fans also believe that her social media account has been handled by her father, leading to much anticipation of Britney addressing the court herself.

Britney Spears Slams Documentaries Made On Her 'Traumatising' Past: They Criticize Media & Do The Same Thing

According to reports, Spears got her chance to address the judge remotely via an internet link on Wednesday (June 23). Back in April 2021, Spears' lawyer Ingham had said that the singer wanted to be heard in person by Judge Brenda Penny. She had said, "Britney wants to address the court directly," without specifying the reason behind it.

In February 2021, a judge had denied Jamie Spears the sole power to delegate her investments, and ruled that both Spears' father and Bessemer Trust would oversee the pop star's finances.

Notably, Spears had filed to remove her father from the conservatorship in 2020 and asked to be given the sole power over her estate to a financial institution. Her lawyer Samuel Ingham had said Spears was "afraid" of her father "Too much." Spears also said that conservatorship prevented her from making her own decisions on friendships, dating, spending and even the colour of her kitchen cabinets.

Justin Timberlake Apologises To Ex Britney Spears & Singer Janet Jackson: I Know I Failed

Back in 2016, Confidential records published by the New York Times reported Spears telling a court investigator that the conservatorship had "become an oppressive and controlling tool against her". Spears had told the investigator that she wanted the conservatorship to be terminated as soon as possible, and that she is "sick of being taken advantage of."

Reportedly, Spears is expected to talk about the terms of her guardianship and the commanding role of her father. According to reports, the singer is currently paying the legal bills of both sides, including the hefty fees charged by the attorneys opposing her in the case.