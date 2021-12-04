Jennifer Lopez Looks Stunning In On My Way Music Video

Jennifer Lopez who is gearing up for the release of rom-com Marry Me with Owen Wilson has released an official music video for the title track 'On My Way'. The music video is making headlines not only for the singer's vocals but also for her fashion statement in the 3 minutes long feature.

The 52-year-old actress and singer wore an Iris van Herben dress for one part of the song while for the other she stunned in a sparkly Balmain suit paired with a black Versace jumpsuit.

Jennifer shared the video, directed by Santiago Salviche, on Instagram, captioning the post with, "This song means so much for me...in more ways than you will ever know.. It's about faith and believing in every step of your journey...and it makes me so happy that it is touching all of your hearts too!!"

Take a look at the video,

For the unversed, the film Marry Me will see JLo playing a pop singer named Kat Valdez, who gets stood up by Grammy winner partner, Bastian, played by Maluma. The trailer shows the two getting ready to tie the knot at a concert however, minutes before she learns that he is having an affair with her assistant.

While on stang, Kat then makes a split-second decision to marry the first man she sees in the crowd who is holding a sign that reads "marry me." Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) single dad forced to attend the wedding by his daughter and his sister. The film reportedly explores the ups and downs of their relationship as two strangers from very different walks of life spontaneously tie the knot.

On a personal note, Lopez has reunited with the long time beau Ben Affleck. Their reunion has sparked rumours of JLo tying the knot once again. The actress made their relationship Instagram-official with Affleck through her 52nd birthday posts in which fans witnessed the duo spending quality time with each other on a yacht.

Previously, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had dated from 2002 to 2004 and became the iconic Hollywood couple Bennifer.