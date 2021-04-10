Rapper DMX Passes Away At 50: LeBron James, Viola Davis, Missy Elliott & More Celebrities Pay Tribute

Rapper and actor DMX, best known for songs like 'Ruff Ryders' Anthem' and 'Party Up (Up in Here)' passed away at the age of 50. According to a statement from the family, the Grammy-nominated performer died after suffering "catastrophic cardiac arrest," in New York, on April 2.

DMX's record label Def Jam Recordingsalso issued a statement about the late rapper saying, "Def Jam Recordings and the extended family of artists, executives, and employees are deeply and profoundly saddened by the loss of our brother Earl 'DMX' Simmons."

Calling him a "brilliant artist" and an "inspiration to millions around the world," the statement added, "His message of triumph over struggle, his search for the light out of darkness, his pursuit of truth and grace brought us closer to our own humanity. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who loved him and were touched by him."

"DMX was nothing less than a giant. His legend will live on forever," the statement concluded.

Soon after the news hit the internet, fellow stars and collaborators expressed their condolences on social media. Rapper Eve who shares numerous collaborations with DMX posted a tribute to the rapper on Instagram. The post read, "I will be forever grateful to have known you. The world has lost a REAL ONE but the heavens have gained an ANGEL."

Another one of DMX's frequent collaborator Busta Rhymes posted a throwback video of the two hugging. The caption read, "I hate this but I'm at peace with it because you are finally at peace King. I love you Eternally X. For infinity lifetimes I will forever love you Big bro."

Missy Elliott who collaborated for a 'Touch It' remix, shared an emotional note on Twitter. She wrote, "Even though you had battled you TOUCHED so many through your MUSIC and when you would PRAY so many people FELT THAT!"

Here are some more tributes from fellow singers,

❌4L!! Rest In Paradise LEGEND!! 🐕🐕 pic.twitter.com/Y0m0DVl5Up — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX. Sending love and light to you and your family. ❤️ — DB Woodside (@dbwofficial) April 9, 2021

