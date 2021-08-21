Shawn Mendes Says He Has Hard Time Accepting He Is Wrong, Camila Cabello Adds Their Relationship Is Sweet

Shawn Mendes recently opened up about his relationship with girlfriend Camila Cabello. The Canadian singer revealed that they often fight but are good at picking up if it's just ego talking. While appearing on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, Shawn said, they have an "honest and open relationship".

The pop singer revealed that they overcome their disagreements by calling each other out. We definitely fight, and we get in like the worst little arguments. But, like, I think that we definitely are pretty good at picking up on when it's just ego talking."

"And we like, usually like call each other out. We have a really honest and open relationship - but, yeah, no, we definitely fight," quoted femalefirst.co.uk.

Shawn and Cabello have been dating for two years, he added that the time spent together also helps with their disagreements. He said, "I think the longer the relationship goes, it's like the easier it seems to be to fight. So, yeah, it's definitely not holding hands all the time, but we're really good with each other. It never gets bad. It's always like a little fight."

Suspect Held For Breaking Into Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello LA Home And Stealing Rs 1.9 Crore Car

However, he confessed it takes all his might to admit that he is wrong. "My face probably looks like tight and red, but I say I'm wrong. Hopefully. I mean, maybe she would say something else. I'm sure. Sometimes I don't say I'm wrong," he said.

Meanwhile, Camila Cabello has been making headlines for body positivity. The singer and actress recently also talked about Mendes and said, "There's a lot of sweetness and tenderness" in their relationship.

"I probably have a nurturing attitude because I also like being nurtured. I'm lucky that my partner is the same way." She added that the couple is quite sensitive, and she feels lucky to be surrounded with tenderness, "it's really important to me."

Cinderella Trailer: Camila Cabello Is An Ambitious Businesswoman In Modern Day Fairy Tale

Camila is currently gearing up for the release of the Cinderella musical on Amazon Prime Video.