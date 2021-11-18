Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Break Up After More Than 2 Years Of Dating

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello took to their Instagram account to announce that the couple had decided to part ways. They also asserted that their friendship is "stronger than ever".

On Wednesday, November 17, after dating for more than two years Camila and Shawn said, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever."

"We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward." They signed the statement as Camila and Shawn. Take a look at the stories,

The announcement came as a shock to the couples fans as Shawn and Camila appeared more in love than ever on Halloween. The two had dressed up in matching Folklorico outfits in honour of the Day of the Dead.

For the unversed, Camila and Shawn started dating in July 2019 and have been nearly inseparable. They also spent most of the pandemic together as Shawn and Camila moved to Miami to be with the Cabello family.

During the time, Camila said in an Instagram post that she has learned a lot about herself while dating Shawn. She said he makes her feel "braver, wiser, and better." Camila had also revealed that they began seeking counselling in an effort to improve their relationship with each other. And it was because of therapy that they are able to "trust each other so much," she told Glamour.

The two have also worked on several songs together including, "Señorita", "I Know What You Did Last Summer", "The Christmas Song" and more.